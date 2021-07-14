Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,372 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 775,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in International Game Technology by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IGT opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

