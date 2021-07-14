Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of QAD worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QAD by 692.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QAD by 163.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of QAD by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

