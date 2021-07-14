Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,729,000.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

