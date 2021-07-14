Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 599.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,831 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Telos worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $5,771,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 791.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,855 shares of company stock worth $13,353,301. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

