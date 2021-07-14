Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Zomedica alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $668.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock worth $3,267,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.