Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $112.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

