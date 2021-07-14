Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 84.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 263,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,872,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

