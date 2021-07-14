Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 349,810 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

