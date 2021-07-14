Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Genfit has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

