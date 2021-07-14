General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.81. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

