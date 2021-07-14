Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Update

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 299,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GENC opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $168.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.66. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

