GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €44.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.98 ($41.15).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.44 ($41.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €34.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

