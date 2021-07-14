Gatos Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,284 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 693% compared to the typical volume of 414 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Gatos Silver stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $577,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

