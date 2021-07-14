Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) Insider Trent Franklin Buys 997,074 Shares

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) insider Trent Franklin purchased 997,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,941.48 ($14,243.91).
Trent Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Trent Franklin acquired 4,002,926 shares of Gateway Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$80,058.52 ($57,184.66).
About Gateway Mining
