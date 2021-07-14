Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.15. Garmin posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,504. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

