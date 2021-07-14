GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 11,193 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $290,794.14. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86.

On Thursday, May 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $516,086.68.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,415,838.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $672,746.28.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10.

Shares of GBL traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. 8,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $698.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.