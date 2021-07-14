Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 10,000 GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOAC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

