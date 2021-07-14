GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $9.53 million and $4,111.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00862057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005321 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

