Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 10,787.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,928,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GAXY remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,837,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,999,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

