Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Shares of PPGHU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

