Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $343,000 Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

