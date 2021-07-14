Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $309,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of -32.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $2,318,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,545,392 shares worth $55,032,392. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

