Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

