Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 809,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 530,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 417,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TMTS opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.