FY2023 Earnings Estimate for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for DENSO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DENSO had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of DNZOY opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. DENSO has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

