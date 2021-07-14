FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Raised by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.53.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.12 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

