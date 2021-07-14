FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FITB. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

FITB opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

