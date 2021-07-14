FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $301.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

