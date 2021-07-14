Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,140 ($41.02) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Future alerts:

Shares of FUTR stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,174 ($41.47). 240,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 48.95. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,172 ($15.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,877.71.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.