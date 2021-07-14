Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Future Farm Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,689. Future Farm Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.
