Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Future Farm Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,689. Future Farm Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

