Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE FUSE remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,242. Fusion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

