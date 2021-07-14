Furucombo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $459,593.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $459,593.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00114468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00153405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,482.90 or 0.99985701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.29 or 0.00933543 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

