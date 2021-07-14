FSBT API Token (FSBT) Market Capitalization Tops $71,905.41

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $71,905.41 and approximately $41,107.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.00850295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005371 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

