Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) COO Sells $347,138.51 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $344,582.35.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32.

Shares of NYSE FRPT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,864. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

