Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot Sells 3,200 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $116,544.00.

NYSE FDP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,497. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

