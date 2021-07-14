Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

FRA FRE traded down €0.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting €44.87 ($52.78). 880,704 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.40. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

