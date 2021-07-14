Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FREQ) Insider Acquires $88,500.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FREQ) insider Quentin Mccubbin bought 10,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

Shares of NYSE FREQ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,360. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

