Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

