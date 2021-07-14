Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 479.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 383.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 543,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

