Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,722 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $661,478.40. Insiders have sold a total of 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT opened at $191.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.45. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

