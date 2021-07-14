Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $337,000 Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mesabi Trust worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSB opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $475.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

