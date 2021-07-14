Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

