Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.84. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $158.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.