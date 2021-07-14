Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

