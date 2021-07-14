Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,386,515 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,386,515 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $507,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,710,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 101.1% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.51. 523,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $985.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock worth $742,928,478 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

