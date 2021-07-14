Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,386,515 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,386,515 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $507,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,710,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 101.1% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.51. 523,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $985.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock worth $742,928,478 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Read More: What is an economic bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.