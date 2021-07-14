Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $186,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $841.25.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $956.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,250. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $566.21 and a fifty-two week high of $965.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $870.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

