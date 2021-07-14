Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tesla worth $344,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $667.59. 448,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,664,636. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $643.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

