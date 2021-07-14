Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie Buys 2,307 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie bought 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $11,488.86.

FSP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,268. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

