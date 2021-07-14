Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FMNJ remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 171,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Franklin Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About Franklin Mining
