Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FMNJ remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 171,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Franklin Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc, a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc Franklin Mining, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

