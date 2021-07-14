Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.75.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.76. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after buying an additional 1,658,559 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $154,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.